MPD

Assaults

York and Durfey streets, Feb. 23, with a vehicle.

348 E. Broadway, #14, Feb. 24, domestic, and attempt to cut vehicle tires.

2004 1/2 N. 37th St., Dec. 15-25, juvenile.

100 Valhalla Drive, Feb. 24, domestic.

2204 Elliott St., Feb. 24, domestic.

3133 Azalea Park Drive, Feb. 25, domestic.

Burglaries

2701 Military Blvd., Feb. 19-20, property removed from vehicle.

Cross International Church, 1407 Callahan St., Feb. 24, illegal entry of church.

900 Independence St., Feb. 24, property removed from vehicle.

Thefts

908 S. 29th St., Feb. 18, vehicle license plate removed.

Hibbett Sports, 701 W. Shawnee Bypass, Feb. 16, shoplifting.

North Camden Place, Jan. 30-Feb. 2, money paid for purchase not delivered.

Mazzio's Pizza, 3030 W. Okmulgee Ave., Feb. 23, purchase paid with with bill reported counterfeit.

Vandalism

816 N. F St., Feb. 20-22, unspecified property damaged.

802 Louisiana St., Feb. 21, residence window broken.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you