Assaults
York and Durfey streets, Feb. 23, with a vehicle.
348 E. Broadway, #14, Feb. 24, domestic, and attempt to cut vehicle tires.
2004 1/2 N. 37th St., Dec. 15-25, juvenile.
100 Valhalla Drive, Feb. 24, domestic.
2204 Elliott St., Feb. 24, domestic.
3133 Azalea Park Drive, Feb. 25, domestic.
Burglaries
2701 Military Blvd., Feb. 19-20, property removed from vehicle.
Cross International Church, 1407 Callahan St., Feb. 24, illegal entry of church.
900 Independence St., Feb. 24, property removed from vehicle.
Thefts
908 S. 29th St., Feb. 18, vehicle license plate removed.
Hibbett Sports, 701 W. Shawnee Bypass, Feb. 16, shoplifting.
North Camden Place, Jan. 30-Feb. 2, money paid for purchase not delivered.
Mazzio's Pizza, 3030 W. Okmulgee Ave., Feb. 23, purchase paid with with bill reported counterfeit.
Vandalism
816 N. F St., Feb. 20-22, unspecified property damaged.
802 Louisiana St., Feb. 21, residence window broken.
