Arson
705 Columbus St., Feb. 26, unspecified.
Assaults
905 Kershaw Drive, Feb. 23, threats.
512 Cumberland Drive, Feb. 24-25, domestic.
2109 Delaware St., Feb. 26, domestic.
140 W. Shawnee Bypass, Feb. 26, domestic.
1107 McCloud St., Feb. 26, domestic.
906 E. Broadway, Feb. 27, domestic.
Burglaries
545 N. Sixth St., Feb. 24, property removed from residence.
509 Honor Heights Drive, Feb. 4-24, property removed from residence.
2122 Chandler Road, Feb. 26, attempted illegal entry of residence.
Thefts
1900 E. Okmulgee Ave., Feb. 23-24, vehicle.
1107 Lowry St., Feb. 22-24, vehicle reported stolen recovered.
Sun and Suds, 539 N. C St., Feb. 25, money removed from machine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.