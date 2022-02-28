Assaults
1309 S. 35th St., Feb. 24, domestic.
1000 Horn St., Feb. 24, domestic.
3607 Chandler Road, Feb. 24, domestic.
841 N. 38th St., Feb. 24, neglect.
2805 Williams Ave., Feb. 25, threats.
2905 Keetoowah Trail, #17, Feb. 26, domestic.
3703 Club Estates Drive, #2, Feb. 26, domestic.
2218 Baltimore Ave., Feb. 26, with an unspecified weapon, and property damaged.
4100 W. Broadway, Feb. 26, domestic.
Burglary
300 N. 40th St., #901, Feb. 21-22, property removed from vehicle.
Thefts
100 N. David Lane, Feb. 21-22, card used to make purchases by someone other than account holder.
1601 N. 32nd St., Aug. 23, property removed.
616 N. G St., Feb. 23-24, product paid for not received.
2218 Delaware St., Feb. 26-27, trailer removed.
610 Mt. Calvary St., Feb. 26-27, charge made on card by someone other than account holder.
3703 Meadowbrook Drive, Feb. 27, vehicle.
Vandalism
Muskogee Baptist Association, 637 N. C St., Feb. 24, wrench thrown through window.
