Assaults

100 York Village Drive, Feb. 27, domestic, with a vehicle.

1309 S. 35th St., Feb. 27, domestic, with a broom handle.

Burglary

2505 Margaret Lynn Lane, Feb. 27-28, illegal entry of residence.

Thefts

100 N. 32nd St., Feb. 19, gift card used by someone other than account holder.

410 N. 32nd St., #104, Jan. 31-Feb. 1, property reported lost/stolen.

2301 Delaware St., Nov. 27-Jan. 1, credit card removed and used by someone other than account holder.

