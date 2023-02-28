Assaults
100 York Village Drive, Feb. 27, domestic, with a vehicle.
1309 S. 35th St., Feb. 27, domestic, with a broom handle.
Burglary
2505 Margaret Lynn Lane, Feb. 27-28, illegal entry of residence.
Thefts
100 N. 32nd St., Feb. 19, gift card used by someone other than account holder.
410 N. 32nd St., #104, Jan. 31-Feb. 1, property reported lost/stolen.
2301 Delaware St., Nov. 27-Jan. 1, credit card removed and used by someone other than account holder.
