Muskogee police reports 03.01.21

Assaults
2401 Oklahoma St., Feb. 25-26, domestic.
1501 Dorchester Ave., Feb. 27, domestic.
4320 W. Broadway, Feb. 27-28, domestic.
15th and Elgin streets, Feb. 28, domestic.
U.S. 62 and Arkansas River Bridge, Feb. 28, threat.
M Street and East Okmulgee Avenue, March 1, unspecified.
Burglaries
1152 N. York St., Feb. 26, property removed from storage unit.
402 S. 15th St., Feb. 27, property removed from residence, and vandalized.
Thefts
827 S. York St. #6A, Feb. 22, property removed from residence.
1000 W. Shawnee Bypass, Jan. 3, debit card used by someone other than account holder.
Unspecified, June 1-Dec. 31, 2020, identity.
226 N. Ninth St., Feb. 12, property removed from residence.
411 N. 12th St., Feb. 26-27, property removed from residence.
2211 Tull Ave., Dec. 27, debit card.
2500 Gulick St., Feb. 26-28, property removed from storage unit.
3925 Meadowbrook Drive, #79, Feb. 28, property removed from residence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.