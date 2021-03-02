Muskogee police reports 03.01.21

Assaults
100 N. 32nd St., March 1, threats, and vehicle's tires cut.
2808 Elgin Ave., March 1, domestic.
Burglary
545 N. Sixth St., #1, March 1, illegal entry of residence, and property removed.
Thefts
2400 E. Shawnee Bypass, Feb. 28, attempted carjacking.
4516 Fondulac St., Jan. 1-March 1, money removed from account.
540 S. 32nd St., March 1, identity.
1000 W. Shawnee Bypass, Feb. 28, debit card reported lost/stolen and used by someone other than account holder.
1001 S. Bacone St., Dec. 28, transactions made with credit/debit card by someone other than account holder.
323 Callahan St., Aug. 1-March 1, property removed.
1919 N. 32nd St., March 1, debit card reported lost/stolen and used by someone other than account holder.
Vandalism
2897 N. 32nd St., Feb. 12-26, tombstone damaged.
