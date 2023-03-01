Muskogee police reports 03.01.23

Assaults
2105 Sallie St., Feb. 25, threats.
1416 e. Frankfort St., Feb. 28, domestic.
3647 Club Estates Drive, May 28-Feb. 28, threats.
2222 Haskell Blvd. #204, Feb. 28, domestic.
2206 Robison St., Feb. 28, domestic.
1302 Lawrence St., Feb. 28, domestic.
Burglaries
1324 Georgetown St., Feb. 24, property removed from vehicle.
917 Osage St., Feb. 26, illegal entry into vehicle.
1309 Fremont St., Feb. 26, property removed from vehicle.
410 N. 32nd St., Feb. 28, property removed from vehicle.
509 Baltimore St., Feb. 28, attempted illegal entry into residence.
Thefts
3731 W. Okmulgee Ave., Feb. 23, property removed.
550 N. Main St., Feb. 27, property removed.
2240 S. 32nd St., Feb. 27, truck.
213 S. 30th St., Feb. 28, property removed.
502 S. G St., Feb. 25-28, property removed from residence.
Vandalism
Grace Episcopal Church, 218 N. 6th St., Feb. 19, property.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.