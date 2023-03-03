Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy this afternoon. High 57F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph..
A clear sky. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: March 3, 2023 @ 10:53 am
Assault
300 Rockefeller Drive, March 2, unspecified.
Thefts
Homeland, 2410 Chandler Road, Jan. 25, check received reported bogus.
706 East Side Blvd., Feb. 28, property removed.
