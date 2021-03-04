Assaults
2760 N. 22nd St. W., Feb. 28, with a gun, and property reported stolen recovered.
902 S. 32nd St., #239, March 2-3, domestic.
501 N. 27th St., March 3, domestic.
2009 Elgin St., Feb. 9-March 3, money removed from account by someone other than account holder.
Burglary
2216 Hayes St., March 2, property removed from residence.
Thefts
910 Louisiana St., March 1-2, vehicle.
Muskogee Federal Credit Union, 1910 W. Shawnee Bypass, money removed from account by someone other than account holder.
