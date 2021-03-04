MPD

Assaults

2760 N. 22nd St. W., Feb. 28, with a gun, and property reported stolen recovered.

902 S. 32nd St., #239, March 2-3, domestic.

501 N. 27th St., March 3, domestic.

2009 Elgin St., Feb. 9-March 3, money removed from account by someone other than account holder.

Burglary

2216 Hayes St., March 2, property removed from residence.

Thefts

910 Louisiana St., March 1-2, vehicle.

Muskogee Federal Credit Union, 1910 W. Shawnee Bypass, money removed from account by someone other than account holder.

