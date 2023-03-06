Assaults
3133 Azalea Park Drive, March 3, domestic.
3503 Brewer St., March 3, domestic.
3610 W. Lindsey St., March 3, domestic.
1203 Rutherford St., March 4, domestic.
607 N. 12th St., March 4, domestic, with unspecified weapon.
525 N. Sixth St., March 4, with unspecified weapon.
930 S. Second St., March 5, domestic.
Burglaries
2912 Williams Ave., March 4, illegal entry of residence.
Powerline Consultants, 2701 W. Shawnee Bypass, property removed from vehicle.
Thefts
112 S. Third St., April 10, 2022, money.
Walmart, 1000 W. Shawnee Bypass, March 4, property removed from business.
