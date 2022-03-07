Assaults
4001 W. Okmulgee Ave., March 4, threats.
1211 East Side Blvd., March 5, domestic.
2130 W. Okmulgee Ave., March 5, domestic.
3707 Club Estates Drive, #101, March 5, domestic.
2240 S. 32nd St., #130, March 6, domestic.
Burglaries
1105 Horn St., March 5, illegal entry of residence.
Boomerang Diner, 3244 S. Cherokee St., March 6, illegal entry of business.
Thefts
1811 E. Okmulgee Ave., March 3, property removed from residence.
Salvation Army Family Store, 2328 E. Shawnee Bypass, March 3-4, property removed from business.
Casey's General Store, 2315 Chandler Road, property removed from business.
204 Spaulding Blvd., March 3-4, credit card used by someone other than account holder.
28 E. Shawnee Bypass, March 3-4, vehicle.
2112 Fairmont St., March 4, property removed from residence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.