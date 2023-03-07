MPD

Assaults

702 S. 30th St., March 4-5, juvenile.

412 N. York St., March 6, domestic.

3115 W. Okmulgee Ave., March 6, with a knife.

321 S. 32nd St., #6, March 6, domestic.

1702 Callahan St., March 6, domestic.

Burglaries

2414 W. Hancock St., March 2-3, property removed from vehicle.

2201 E. 31st. St. S., March 5, vehicle.

2426 N. 32nd St., Nov. 23, camper.

Thefts

3707 Club Estates Drive, March 1, property removed.

5800 W. Okmulgee Ave., March 1, property removed from resident.

1604 S. Fourth St., March 1-2, property removed from vehicle.

2601 Inman St., Aug. 15, 2021-Jan. 15, 2023, checks cashed by someone other than account holder.

3020 Arline St., Feb. 28-March 2, property removed from building.

2222 Haskell Blvd., #102, March 3, credit card used by someone other than account holder.

Hobby Lobby, 2224 E. Shawnee Bypass, March 6, property removed from business.

1404 N. Third St., Jan. 1-3, property removed from residence.

