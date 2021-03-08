Muskogee police reports 03.08.21

MPD

Assaults

402 S. 15th St., March 5, unspecified.

4709 Emporia St., March 5, domestic.

2915 Arline Ave., March 6, domestic.

1311 S. 39th Place, #97, March 6, domestic.

Hartford Avenue and South 11th Street, March 6, with a gun.

330 S. Seventh St., March 7, domestic.

1700 Turner St., March 7, unspecified.

Burglaries

201 Nashville St., March 5, illegal entry of residence, and assault, with a gun.

6998 E. Hancock St., March 4-5, property removed from vehicle.

2413 Elgin St., Feb. 14-March 7, property removed from vehicle.

2500 Gulick St., March 7, attempt to enter storage unit.

Robbery

Kum & Go, 3500 E. Shawnee Bypass, March 5, with a gun.

Thefts

Unspecified, March 4-5, license plate.

200 N. Country Club Road, March 1, identity.

1019 N. 11th St., March 1-5, property removed from residence.

1900 E. Okmulgee Ave. March 6, paper tag.

2116 Dayton St., March 6, identity.

10th and Boston streets, March 7, property reported stolen recovered.

510 N. Main St., Feb. 23-24, money.

3440 Kimberlea Drive, March 8, identity.

Vandalism

2129 E. Broadway, March 6, property damaged.

