MPD

Assaults

1302 Ash St., Nov. 18, 2020, domestic.

300 E. Smith Ferry Road, March 7, threat.

North 36th Street and West Broadway, March 7, with a firearm.

Burglaries

1219 S. 10th St., Feb. 2-March 7, illegal entry of residence.

2701 W. Shawnee Bypass, March 6-7, property removed from vehicle.

Vanish Car Wash, 211 E. Martin Luther King St., March 5-6, illegal entry of business.

Theft

1910 W. Shawnee Bypass, Jan. 9, check cashed by someone other than account holder.

