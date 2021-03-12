Assaults
916 Dayton St., March 11, domestic.
1213 Foxcroft Circle, #7, March 11, unspecified.
3200 W. Okmulgee Ave., March 11, unspecified.
Burglaries
300 N. 40th St., #819, March 9-10, illegal entry of residence.
2005 Elgin St., March 11, property removed from vehicle, and attempt to remove vehicle.
1114 S. F St., March 10-11, illegal entry of residence.
623 Park Ave., March 11-12, illegal entry of residence.
Thefts
Unknown location, March 4, money removed from account by someone other than account holder.
540 S. 32nd St., March 10-11, vehicle.
Muskogee Public Schools, 202 W. Broadway, March 8, identity.
904 S. Fourth St., March 11, identity.
201 W. Martin Luther King St., March 11, property removed from vehicle.
