MPD

Assaults

1733 S. Cherokee St., March 8, domestic.

2500 Chandler Road, March 11, unspecified.

2471 Hilldale Springs Circle, March 11, domestic, threats and assault.

952 S. 32nd St., March 11-12, domestic, with a shovel and a gun.

441 N. Cherokee St., March 12, with a knife and pepper spray.

Burglary

1614 Houston St., March 11, illegal entry of residence, and assault.

Robbery

510 N. Main St., March 10, attempt.

Thefts

849 S. York St., #10, March 4-9, property removed from residence.

3923 Tahlequah St., March 8, dog removed.

201 S. O St., March 10, property reported stolen recovered.

2414 Dayton St., March 10, vehicle.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video