Assaults
1733 S. Cherokee St., March 8, domestic.
2500 Chandler Road, March 11, unspecified.
2471 Hilldale Springs Circle, March 11, domestic, threats and assault.
952 S. 32nd St., March 11-12, domestic, with a shovel and a gun.
441 N. Cherokee St., March 12, with a knife and pepper spray.
Burglary
1614 Houston St., March 11, illegal entry of residence, and assault.
Robbery
510 N. Main St., March 10, attempt.
Thefts
849 S. York St., #10, March 4-9, property removed from residence.
3923 Tahlequah St., March 8, dog removed.
201 S. O St., March 10, property reported stolen recovered.
2414 Dayton St., March 10, vehicle.
