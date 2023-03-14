Lots of sunshine. High around 55F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph..
Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: March 14, 2023 @ 2:40 pm
Assaults
1620 Avondale St., March 13, domestic, with a knife.
2215 Kingston St., March 13, domestic.
Theft
1010 W. Martin Luther King St., March 13, electricity.
