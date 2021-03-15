Assaults
1311 Locust St., March 12, domestic.
508 Cardinal Road, March 12, domestic.
3005 Denver Ave., March 13, threats.
348 E. Broadway, March 14, domestic.
511 Baltimore St., March 14, domestic, with a knife.
300 N. 40th St., March 14, threats.
Burglaries
2819 Military Blvd., March 11-12, property removed from vehicle.
1014 N. C St., March 7-10, property removed from residence. 4711 Girard St., March 13, property removed from vehicle.
Thefts
220 N. 32nd St., #107, vehicle.
Muskogee Church of Christ, 3206 N. York St., March 13-14, copper wiring removed from air conditioner units.
Life Point, 2200 S. 32nd St., March 13, air conditioner unit.
West Broadway/North 35th Street, March 15, vehicle reported stolen recovered.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.