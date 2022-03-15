Assault
1200 N. Main St., March 14, with a vehicle.
Theft
Third Street and Broadway, March 14, copper reported stolen recovered.
Vandalism
South 21st and Garland streets, window broken.
2817 Robin Lane, March 15, residence window broken.
died March 9, 2022 in Gore, OK. Service 2:00 pm Wednesday March 16, 2022 at First Baptist Church, Webbers Falls. Viewing Tuesday 10-8 at Agent Millsap Event Center in Gore. Family visitation beginning at 5 Tuesday.
Age 70 of Tahlequah. Worker for Kimberly Clark. Died March 9, 2022 in Tulsa, Ok. Funeral services March 16, 2:00pm, Reed Culver Chapel. Burial at Tahlequah City Cemetery. Visitation March 15, 2022, from 12:00pm-5:00pm.
67, Muskogee, Homemaker, passed, 3/10/2022. Viewing Tuesday, 03/15/2022 12PM-7PM at funeral home. Celebration of Margie's Life, 1PM Wednesday, 3/16/2022 at Citizens Cemetery Pavilion, Fort Gibson. Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home, Fort Gibson. Online condolences, clifforddgarrettfamilyfh.com
