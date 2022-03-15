MPD

Assault

1200 N. Main St., March 14, with a vehicle.

Theft

Third Street and Broadway, March 14, copper reported stolen recovered.

Vandalism

South 21st and Garland streets, window broken.

2817 Robin Lane, March 15, residence window broken.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you