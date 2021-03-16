MPD

Assaults

1100 N. York St., March 13, domestic, verbal.

13th and Fremont streets, March 15, with a gun.

321 S. 15th St., March 15, domestic.

Burglary

3314 Ransom Drive, March 15, property removed from vehicle.

Thefts

3111 E. Hancock St., March 14-15, debit/credit card used by someone other than account holder.

McClain Furniture, 1305 S. 32nd St., March 13-15, vehicle.

U-Haul, 4 E. Shawnee Bypass, March 15, vehicle.

BancFirst, 2400 E. Shawnee Bypass, March 9-15, checks cashed reported bogus.

Interstate Auto Wholesale, 1159 N. York St., March 14-15, vehicle.

3201 S. Cherokee St., Jan. 15, checks written against account, and account closed by someone other than account holder.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you