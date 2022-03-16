Arson
900 Osage St., Oct. 16, illegal entry of residence, and house set on fire.
Assaults
1707 Baltimore St., March 9, threatening phone calls.
2416 Elgin St., March 15, with metal pipe and sticks.
2622 Court St., March 15, threats, with a sword.
Burglaries
2029 Denver Ave., March 13-15, property removed from vehicle.
2909 Garland St., March 15, illegal entry of vehicle.
Theft
Jay Hodge Chevrolet, 144 W. Shawnee Bypass, March 12-14, vehicle purchased with false identity.
