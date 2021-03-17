Assaults
2731 W. Okmulgee Ave., March 16, domestic, with a knife.
2701 Military Blvd., #26, unspecified date, domestic.
2820 Garland St., March 16, juvenile.
300 N. 40th St., March 17, unspecified.
Burglary
500 Dayton St., March 16, illegal entry of residence, and assault.
Thefts
1030 Denver St., March 15, property removed.
1000 W. Shawnee Bypass, March 16, bicycle.
4400 Gibson St., March 17, identity.
Vandalism
1000 W. Shawnee Bypass, March 16-17, vehicle damaged.
