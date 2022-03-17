MPD

Assaults

601 Indianapolis St., March 16, threatening phone calls.

1100 Gulick St., March 16, with a skateboard.

Unspecified location, March 16, with a firearm.

Thefts

2124 Pickens St., March 10, identity.

2812 W. Shawnee Bypass, March 16-17, parts removed from vehicle.

Shawnee Bypass and Chicago Street, vehicle reported stolen recovered.

Vandalism

Casey's, 76 E. Peak Blvd., graffiti.

124 N. P St., March 12-13, vehicle windshield damaged.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you