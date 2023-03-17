Abundant sunshine. High 52F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph..
Mostly clear. Low near 30F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: March 17, 2023 @ 11:52 am
Assault
545 N. Sixth St., March 16, unspecified.
Burglary
1601 N. 32nd St., March 16, property removed from vehicle.
Vandalism
701 N. G St., Jan. 27-March 15, property damaged, and wire theft.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.