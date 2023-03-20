Muskogee police reports 03.20.23

police

Assaults

2414 Dayton St., Feb. 18-March 3, domestic.

300 N. 40th St. #302, March 19, domestic.

Hilldale Public Schools, 2471 Hilldale Springs Circle C, March 19, threat.

604 Kershaw Drive, March 20, with a weapon.

Burglaries

108 E. Martin Luther King St., March 17, attempted illegal entry into residence.

1905 N. York St., March 1-18, illegal entry into business.

Thefts

2109 N. 37th St., March 16, property removed from building.

U.S. 62 and Manhattan Road, March 17, vehicle.

503 N. 32nd St., Feb. 20-April 2, 2020, checks cashed by someone other than account holder.

2001 Elgin St., March 19, vehicle.

