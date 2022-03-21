Assault
3612 Club Estates Drive, March 20, domestic.
Burglaries
2001 N. York St., March 19, illegal entry of vehicles.
2410 Elgin Ave., March 19, illegal entry of residence.
1008 S. 24th St., March 18, property removed from residence.
Thefts
1000 W. Shawnee Bypass, March 18, property removed.
531 N. 13th St., March 18, vehicle.
713 W. Shawnee Bypass, March 19, property reported stolen recovered.
Cooper Furniture, 1101 W. Shawnee Bypass, March 8, merchandise purchased with check reported bogus.
