Muskogee police reports 03.21.23

Updated: March 21, 2023 @ 2:33 pm
police
Assaults
2240 S. 32nd St., #136, March 18-20, domestic.
300 Rockefeller Drive, March 21, unspecified.
Thefts
K and Callahan streets, March 19, truck reported stolen recovered.
Honda of Muskogee, 240 W. Shawnee Bypass, March 1-20, vehicle.
