Muskogee police reports 03.21.23

Assaults

2240 S. 32nd St., #136, March 18-20, domestic.

300 Rockefeller Drive, March 21, unspecified.

Thefts

K and Callahan streets, March 19, truck reported stolen recovered.

Honda of Muskogee, 240 W. Shawnee Bypass, March 1-20, vehicle.

