Muskogee police reports 03.22.21

Assaults

3115 W. Okmulgee Ave., March 18, threats.

112 S. Third St., March 20, domestic.

1621 Avondale St., March 20, domestic.

112 S. Third St., March 20, domestic.

811 S. York St., March 20, with a vehicle.

2121 N. Main St., #203, March 21, domestic, and property damaged.

537 Baltimore St., March 22, domestic.

Burglary

115 G St., March 20, property removed from residence.

Thefts

112 S. Third St., March 19, charges on bank account by someone other than account holder.

112 S. Third St., March 19, charges made on account reported closed.

