Assault
540 S. 32nd St., March 23, with a door and a knife.
Burglaries
609 Burbank St., March 21-22, property removed from vehicle.
705 Queens Road, March 21-22, property removed from vehicle.
1201 Foxcroft Circle, March 23, illegal entry of residence, and assault, with a knife.
Thefts
Sakura, 928 W. Shawnee Bypass, March 21, property removed from business.
City of Muskogee, 113 S. Third St., March 22, attempt to pay bill with money reported counterfeit.
