Assaults
322 W. Augusta Ave., March 14-21, threatening text messages.
1919 N. 32nd St., March 23, domestic.
Burglary
1918 N. 11th St., March 20-22, property removed from storage unit.
Thefts
2407 Sarah Lane, March 11, property reported lost.
2224 E. Shawnee Bypass, March 16, catalytic converter removed from vehicle.
2115 Fairmont St., Aug. 1-March 19, identity.
323 Callahan St., Feb. 19, wallet reported lost/stolen.
Shooter Auto Repair, 2235 N. 32nd St., #D2, March 20, purchases made at parts store by someone other than account holder.
400 W. Broadway, Oct. 6, 2020, identity.
1609 Dorchester St., March 22, vehicle.
Walmart, 1000 W. Shawnee Bypass, March 3, money removed from business.
207 East Side Blvd., March 22, vehicle removed, and illegal entry of residence.
Vandalism
Casey's General Store, 4001 W. Okmulgee Ave., March 19, restroom vandalized.
