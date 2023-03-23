Muskogee police reports 03.23.23

Assault
1139 Summit St., March 22, domestic.
Burglaries
701 Kershaw Drive, March 21, illegal entry into residence.
200 N. Country Club Road, Feb. 22-March 21, illegal entry into residence.
Tower Inspections, 3317 S. Cherokee St., illegal entry into business.
Thefts
Ulta Beauty, 709 W. Shawnee Bypass, March 17, property removed from business.
819 N. M St., Feb. 27-28, property removed from residence.
1029 W. Aberdeen St., March 21, property removed from residence.
321 S. 43rd St., March 22, vehicle.
250 N. 40th St., Feb. 6-March 7, identity.
Children's Clinic, 3101 Chandler Road, Jan. 1, 2017-April 30, 2021, money.
311 N. S St., March 18, attempt.
