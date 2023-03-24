Muskogee police reports 03.24.23

police

Assaults

400 E. Smith Ferry Road, March 23, verbal threats, juvenile.

106 N. M St., March 23, threatening messages.

Burglaries

524 S. 13th St., March 23, illegal entry of residence, and robbery with a gun

1235 N. F St., March 13-22, illegal entry of residence.

Thefts

207 East Side Blvd., March 22, wallet.

2400 W. Okmulgee Ave., March 23, property reported stoled recover.

Hobby Lobby, 2224 E. Shawnee Bypass, property removed from business.

