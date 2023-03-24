Muskogee police reports 03.24.23

Assaults
400 E. Smith Ferry Road, March 23, verbal threats, juvenile.
106 N. M St., March 23, threatening messages.
Burglaries
524 S. 13th St., March 23, illegal entry of residence, and robbery with a gun
1235 N. F St., March 13-22, illegal entry of residence.
Thefts
207 East Side Blvd., March 22, wallet.
2400 W. Okmulgee Ave., March 23, property reported stoled recover.
Hobby Lobby, 2224 E. Shawnee Bypass, property removed from business.
