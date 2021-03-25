Assaults
109 Camden St., March 24, domestic.
2240 S. 32nd St., March 24, domestic.
2222 Haskell Blvd., #106, March 25, domestic.
Theft
Orscheln Farm & Home, 6 E. Shawnee Bypass, March 24, attempt to purchase merchandise with check reported forged.
82, Owner of Bob's Automotive Electric, passed Wednesday, March 3, 2021 Memorial service: 10AM, Saturday, March 27, 2021 @ Cornerstone Funeral Home Chapel, Muskogee, Oklahoma Services provided by Cornerstone Funeral Home, 1830 N York St, Muskogee
55, Day Care Worker, passed Monday, 03/22/2021. Visitation 5PM-7PM Thursday 03/25/2021 at funeral home. Service 11AM Friday, 03/26/2021 First Pentecostal Church of God, Fort Gibson. Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home, Fort Gibson. Online condolences clifforddgarrettfamilyfh.com
53, Eufaula , passed away on 3/19/2021 in Tulsa. Services celebrating Judy's life will be held at 10 am on 3/24/2021 at Oktaha Gospel Church. Interment will follow in Oktaha Cemetery. Garrett Family Funeral Home, Checotah.
Hobert Skinner, 62 , of Muskogee, Oklahoma passed away Monday, March 15, 2021 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Hobert was born in Dallas, Texas on June 4, 1958 the son of CW Skinner and Doris Humphreys. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm Monday, March 22, 2021 at Lescher Millsap Funeral Home 2801 C…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.