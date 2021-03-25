MPD

Assaults

109 Camden St., March 24, domestic.

2240 S. 32nd St., March 24, domestic.

2222 Haskell Blvd., #106, March 25, domestic.

Theft

Orscheln Farm & Home, 6 E. Shawnee Bypass, March 24, attempt to purchase merchandise with check reported forged.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you