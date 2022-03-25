Assault
3623 Club Estates Drive, #4, March 24, domestic.
Burglaries
1620 Tamaroa St., March 24, illegal entry of residence.
3300 Border St., Nov. 1, 2021-March 24, property removed from storage unit.
Thefts
309 N. 33rd St., Feb. 1-March 24, identity.
301 S. Seventh St., March 23-24, attempt to obtain money using credit card by someone other than account holder.
1701 N. 32nd St., #214, March 23-24, property removed from hotel room.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.