Burglary
300 N. 40th St., #512, March 25, illegal entry of residence, and property damaged.
Homicide
Peak Boulevard and Queens Road, Dec. 9, traffic collision.
Thefts
BancFirst, 3601 W. Okmulgee Ave., March 25, attempt to cash check reported forged, and identity.
Unknown location, Nov. 20-24, transactions made on account by someone other than account holder.
US Cellular, 540 W. Shawnee Bypass, March 12, shoplifting.
Vandalism
2009 Elgin Ave., March 26, vehicle damaged with a gunshot.
