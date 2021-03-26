MPD

Burglary

300 N. 40th St., #512, March 25, illegal entry of residence, and property damaged.

Homicide

Peak Boulevard and Queens Road, Dec. 9, traffic collision.

Thefts

BancFirst, 3601 W. Okmulgee Ave., March 25, attempt to cash check reported forged, and identity.

Unknown location, Nov. 20-24, transactions made on account by someone other than account holder.

US Cellular, 540 W. Shawnee Bypass, March 12, shoplifting.

Vandalism

2009 Elgin Ave., March 26, vehicle damaged with a gunshot.

