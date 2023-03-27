Assaults
1229 Live Oak St., March 23, threat.
112 S. Third St., March 24, unspecified.
111 S. Seventh St., March 25, unspecified.
Burglary
918 N. H St., March 21, illegal entry of residence.
Thefts
315 N. 16th St. Feb. 25-March 23, property removed from residence.
Double D Pawn and Gun, 3012 N. York St., March 23, property removed from business.
2901 Old Shawnee Road, Jan. 1-March 24, credit card used by someone other than account holder.
2111 Baugh St., March 1-24, property removed from residence.
2300 Baltimore St., March 24, property removed from residence.
Lowe's, 2901 Old Shawnee Road, March 11-22, property removed from trailer and business.
