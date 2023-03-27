Muskogee police reports 03.27.23

Assaults

1229 Live Oak St., March 23, threat.

112 S. Third St., March 24, unspecified.

111 S. Seventh St., March 25, unspecified.

Burglary

918 N. H St., March 21, illegal entry of residence.

Thefts

315 N. 16th St. Feb. 25-March 23, property removed from residence.

Double D Pawn and Gun, 3012 N. York St., March 23, property removed from business.

2901 Old Shawnee Road, Jan. 1-March 24, credit card used by someone other than account holder.

2111 Baugh St., March 1-24, property removed from residence.

2300 Baltimore St., March 24, property removed from residence.

Lowe's, 2901 Old Shawnee Road, March 11-22, property removed from trailer and business.

