Assaults
300 N. 40th St., #219, March 25, domestic.
24th and Columbus streets, March 25, unspecified.
1715 N. Country Club Road, March 8-25, juvenile.
North C Street and Felix Drive, March 25, threat.
702 S. 32nd St., March 25, with a firearm.
1010 W. Shawnee Bypass, March 26, unspecified.
Burglaries
717 Hamilton Ave., property and vehicle removed from residence.
218 N. 13th St., March 25, illegal entry of residence.
Thefts
1600 N. 32nd St. St., March 24, property removed from business.
1000 W. Shawnee Bypass, March 21, identity.
