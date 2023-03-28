Muskogee police reports 03.28.23

police

Assault

2041 Fredonia St., March 27, domestic.

Burglary

525 N. Sixth St. #37, illegal entry into residence.

Theft

1114 W. Briadway, March 20-24, property removed from vehicle.

