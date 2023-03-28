Muskogee police reports 03.28.23

Plenty of sunshine. High 58F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph..
A few passing clouds. Low 37F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: March 28, 2023 @ 10:25 am
police
Assault
2041 Fredonia St., March 27, domestic.
Burglary
525 N. Sixth St. #37, illegal entry into residence.
Theft
1114 W. Briadway, March 20-24, property removed from vehicle.
