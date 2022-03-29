Assault
3905 Border St., #4, March 27-28, unspecified.
Thefts
1180 S. B St., March 27, property removed from residence.
500 Dayton St., March 28, FedEx box removed.
Showers and thunderstorms likely - it will be windy at times especially this evening. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 59F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Showers and thunderstorms likely - it will be windy at times especially this evening. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 59F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: March 29, 2022 @ 3:13 pm
Deloris Ilene (Anders) Bruce of Tahlequah, Oklahoma passed away peacefully on March 18, 2022, at the age of 81. Deloris was born in Caney, Oklahoma and was raised in the Tailholt community. She was born one of eight siblings on January 20, 1941, the daughter of Brooks R. and Arla A. (Huntley…
73, former owner of Checotah Used Cars, passed away Wednesday, 3/23/2022; Visitation 2:00pm-4:00pm, Sunday, 3/27/2022; Garrett Funeral Home, Checotah; Services 1:00pm, Monday, 3/28/2022; First Free Will Baptist Church, Checotah; Burial Greenlawn Cemetery; Share online condolences at www.garr…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.