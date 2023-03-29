Muskogee police reports 03.29.23

Plentiful sunshine. High 68F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph..
A few passing clouds. Low near 50F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: March 29, 2023 @ 9:57 am
police
Assaults
312 S. D St., March 28, unspecified.
912 Turner St., March 27-28, domestic.
4338 Columbus St., March 28, domestic.
2220 S. 32nd St., March 28, threat.
Theft
UHaul, 4 E. Shawnee Bypass, March 26-27, vehicle.
