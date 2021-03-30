Muskogee police reports 03.30.21

Assaults
525 N. Sixth St., March 29, threatening phone calls.
1414 Tamaroa St., March 29, with vehicle.
4411 W. Okmulgee Ave., March 28, with a gun.
3923 Meadowbrook Drive, #90, March 29, domestic, with a knife.
Thefts
Walmart, 1000 W. Shawnee Bypass, March 29, attempted shoplifting.
11th Street and West Shawnee Bypass, June 7, 2019, identity.
1000 W. Shawnee Bypass, Feb. 2, credit card used by someone other than account holder.
Pilot, 3000 N. 32nd St., March 29, purchase attempted using bill reported counterfeit.
