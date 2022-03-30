MPD

Assaults

2220 S. 32nd St., #120, March 29, domestic.

112 S. Third St., March 29, with a vehicle.

3649 Club Estates Drive, #4, March 29, domestic.

136 Windsor Drive, Dec. 31, 2020-Oct. 31, 2021, domestic.

711 S. 23rd St., March 30, domestic.

Burglaries

302 S. 15th St., March 29, attempt to remove property from yard.

2702 S. Cherokee Drive, Feb. 1-March 29, property removed.

Thefts

443 N. 18th St., March 29, property reported lost or stolen.

1205 Geneva Ave., March 11-22, money removed from account by someone other than account holder.

Pleasant Valley Nursing Home, 1120 Illinois St., March 25, property removed from business.

901 Fremont St., March 28-29, property removed from residence.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you