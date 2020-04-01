Assaults
952 S. 32nd St., March 29, domestic, verbal.
321 S. 32nd St., March 31-April 1, with a cup.
402 N. S St., March 31, juveniles, with a knife.
3408 Tahlequah St., April 1, domestic.
Burglaries
Geheb Electric, 208 S. Cherokee St., March 31, property removed from business.
337 Fredonia St., March 31, illegal entry of residence.
3601 Gibson St., March 30-31, illegal entry of residence, and trailer removed.
1203 Houston St., March 31, property removed from residence.
Robbery
209 Callahan, March 31, by force and fear.
Thefts
2216 E. Broadway, March 30-31, vehicle.
East Shawnee Bypass/railroad tracks, March 31, equipment reported stolen.
2220 E. Shawnee Bypass, March 31, tools.
