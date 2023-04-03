Muskogee police reports 04.03.23

Assaults
2801 Garland St., April 1, domestic.
2319 Denver St., April 2, domestic.
Burglary
525 N. Sixth St. #29, April 2, illegal entry into residence.
Thefts
804 W. Okmulgee Ave., March 30-31, property removed.
1202 Hartford St., Feb. 1-March 31, charges made on bank account by someone other than account holder.
346 East Side Blvd., March 31, debit card used by someone other than account holder.
4308 Columbus St., Nov. 1-April 1, charges made on bank account by someone other than account holder.
1211 Foxcroft Circle #5, March 18-April 2, vehicle.
