Assaults

1101 S. 54th St., April 1, domestic.

608 Clubhouse Drive, May 19-Oct. 16, domestic.

1505 Elgin Ave., April 2, with a vehicle.

South Cherokee Street and East Smith Ferry Road, April 2, domestic.

Trumbo and Harris streets, April 2, with a gun.

2001 Fairmont St., April 2, domestic, verbal.

Burglaries

1001 N. K St., April 1-2, illegal entry of residence.

2306 Columbus Ave., April 1-2, illegal entry of residence and property removed.

Thefts

209 Callahan St., March 23-24, vehicle.

911 Collier St., March 1-April 1, unspecified.

Freddy's, 530 W. Shawnee Bypass, money removed from business.

U-Haul, 4 E. Shawnee Bypass, property removed from business.

Vandalism

2942 S. Cherokee St., March 25-April 1, property.

