Assaults
1101 S. 54th St., April 1, domestic.
608 Clubhouse Drive, May 19-Oct. 16, domestic.
1505 Elgin Ave., April 2, with a vehicle.
South Cherokee Street and East Smith Ferry Road, April 2, domestic.
Trumbo and Harris streets, April 2, with a gun.
2001 Fairmont St., April 2, domestic, verbal.
Burglaries
1001 N. K St., April 1-2, illegal entry of residence.
2306 Columbus Ave., April 1-2, illegal entry of residence and property removed.
Thefts
209 Callahan St., March 23-24, vehicle.
911 Collier St., March 1-April 1, unspecified.
Freddy's, 530 W. Shawnee Bypass, money removed from business.
U-Haul, 4 E. Shawnee Bypass, property removed from business.
Vandalism
2942 S. Cherokee St., March 25-April 1, property.
