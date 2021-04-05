Muskogee police reports 04.05.21

MPD

Assaults

2905 Keetoowah Trail, April 2, domestic and property damaged.

900 S. 32nd St. #224, April 2, domestic.

Burglaries

715 S. York St., #210, April 2, property removed and assault.

900 S. 32nd St., #201, April 2, property removed.

310 N. 17th St., April 3, property removed.

2009 Elgin St., April 4, attempted illegal entry.

715 S. York St., #105, April 1-4, property removed.

Thefts

612 S. Francis St., April 1-2, property removed.

1209 Foxcroft Circle, #2, April 2, credit card used by someone other than account holder.

702 S. 32nd St., April 3-4, property removed.

501 N. 11th St., April 4, vehicle and assault. 

