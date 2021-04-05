Muskogee police reports 04.05.21

Assaults
2905 Keetoowah Trail, April 2, domestic and property damaged.
900 S. 32nd St. #224, April 2, domestic.
Burglaries
715 S. York St., #210, April 2, property removed and assault.
900 S. 32nd St., #201, April 2, property removed.
310 N. 17th St., April 3, property removed.
2009 Elgin St., April 4, attempted illegal entry.
715 S. York St., #105, April 1-4, property removed.
Thefts
612 S. Francis St., April 1-2, property removed.
1209 Foxcroft Circle, #2, April 2, credit card used by someone other than account holder.
702 S. 32nd St., April 3-4, property removed.
501 N. 11th St., April 4, vehicle and assault.
