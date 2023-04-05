Muskogee police reports 04.05.23

police

Assaults

2911 Keetoowah Trail #6, April 4, domestic.

701 S. 32nd St., April 4, with a fork.

927 Choctaw St., April 4, with a gun.

1138 Locust St., April 3-4, threat.

Burglary

3800 S. Cherokee St., April 3-4, illegal entry into residence.

Thefts

Ulta Beauty, 709 W. Shawnee Bypass, April 2, property removed from business.

1714 Pickens St., Dec. 18, 2020-Jan. 3, 2023, identity.

907 S. 29th St., March 26-April 2, property removed.

300 Rockefeller Drive, March 31-April 3, vehicle.

