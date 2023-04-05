Muskogee police reports 04.05.23

Assaults
2911 Keetoowah Trail #6, April 4, domestic.
701 S. 32nd St., April 4, with a fork.
927 Choctaw St., April 4, with a gun.
1138 Locust St., April 3-4, threat.
Burglary
3800 S. Cherokee St., April 3-4, illegal entry into residence.
Thefts
Ulta Beauty, 709 W. Shawnee Bypass, April 2, property removed from business.
1714 Pickens St., Dec. 18, 2020-Jan. 3, 2023, identity.
907 S. 29th St., March 26-April 2, property removed.
300 Rockefeller Drive, March 31-April 3, vehicle.
