MPD

Assaults

300 Rockefeller Drive, April 6, unspecified.

2113 N. 37th St., April 6, threat.

North 17th and Tamaroa streets, April 4, with a gun.

Thefts

U.S. 69 and West Shawnee Bypass, March 26, license plate.

Bird Rides/Hilger Contracting, 200 Denison St., March 29-30, scooter.

530 N. K St., March 30, property removed from vehicle, threat.

101 Rockefeller Drive, March 29, money removed from purse.

512 Belmont Road, April 5-6, property removed.

Vandalism

Casey's General Store, 4001 W. Okmulgee Ave., March 31, restroom.

