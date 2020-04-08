Assaults

201 W. Martin Luther King St., April 7, with a knife.

1301 S. York St., April 7, with a vehicle.

1520 E. Okmulgee Ave., April 7, domestic, with a knife.

2808 Meadowlane Court, April 7, domestic.

914 Court St., April 8, domestic. 

Burglaries

320 W. Martin Luther King St., April 4-6, property removed from residence. 

348 E. Broadway, #21, March 6, property removed from residence.

Thefts

2100 W. Martin Luther King St., April 7, parts removed from vehicle. 

1639 Avondale St., April 6, identity.

903 N. York St., April 7, attempt to remove property.

